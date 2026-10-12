The Supreme Court registry has flagged 14 defects in the INDIA bloc's petition alleging voter deletions and irregularities in the SIR process, delaying its listing for a hearing.

Supreme Court registry flags 14 defects in INDIA bloc's petition over SIR irregularities: What are they? (File photo)

The Supreme Court registry has found 14 filing-related defects in the INDIA bloc’s petition challenging alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The petition has not yet been cleared for a hearing.

What are the defects?

The defects in the petition include missing or unsigned lawyer authorisations, unclear supporting documents, an unclear copy of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s identity card and a court fee shortfall of Rs 220.

The registry has raised objections over the vakalatnamas of nine petitioners — Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, M A Baby, D Raja, Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule and E T Mohammed Basheer. A vakalatnama authorises a lawyer to represent a petitioner.

The registry has sought clarification on why individual Election Commissioners have been named as private respondents in a writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The registry has asked for clear copies of documents, including the Election Commission’s June 24, 2025, decision to initiate SIR and related records concerning voter deletions. It has also sought digital copies of certain documents on a pen drive.

What does the petition seek?

Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders have sought an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to audit electoral-roll deletions and modifications within a fixed timeframe.

The petitioners want the ongoing SIR exercise across states to be suspended until the Supreme Court decides the issues raised in the plea.

They want authorities to ensure that no voter is removed without prior notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard. They have also sought booth-wise publication of deleted voters’ names, reasons for deletion and a mechanism to restore eligible voters.

The petition claims that the draft electoral roll published in Punjab on August 13, 2026, showed a reduction of around 20.66 lakh names from an electorate of approximately 2.14 crore recorded in June 2026.

The leaders have asked for documents and internal records related to SIR decisions, including relevant access logs from ECINET and ERONET systems. They have also sought scrutiny of whether the Election Commission’s actions complied with constitutional and statutory provisions.

Why was the petition filed?

The plea followed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s decision not to hold a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The CJI said meeting them about matters already before the court would raise concerns about the separation of powers and judicial propriety, while assuring them that a petition would be heard at the earliest opportunity in accordance with the law.