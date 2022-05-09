SC refuses to stay non-bailable warrant against NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Haris Rauf, Imam-ul Haq shine as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

8 popular temples of Lord Krishna in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

HomeIndia

India

SC refuses to stay non-bailable warrant against NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari

The non-bailable warrant against the IAS officer was issued by Allahabad HC in a contempt of court case linked to land acquisition.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a massive setback for NOIDA CEO and IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari, the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her by the Allahabad High Court. The NBW was issued by Allahabad HC in a contempt of court case linked to land acquisition. It has also ordered the police to produce Maheshwari before it next week.

Maheshwari’s lawyer had sought an urgent hearing from the apex court in hope for interim relief. Refusing to stay the HC order, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana reportedly said “Every other day, some officer will approach the court for directions, even in serious matters. If you don't obey high court orders, you'll have to face the music.”

The NOIDA CEO was ordered to be produced before the court before next hearing slated for May 13. On Thursday, Justice Saral Srivastava had passed the order. This issue is a contempt plea which was filed by two people whose land the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) had acquired in 1990 but say they have not been fairly compensated till date.

Maheshwari missed court summons to be present in the court on May 4 when the matter was taken up.

"Considering the fact that the order of Writ Court has not been complied with despite the fact that the possession of the land of the applicants had been taken over by the NOIDA illegally in the year 1990 without paying even a single penny as compensation.

"When the Court summoned the CEO, NOIDA in contempt proceeding, she did not appear before the Court, when the matter was taken up which led her counsel to request the Court not to take up the matter till she reaches the Court as her flight is delayed, this Court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the Court, as the Officer of the rank of Chief Executive Officer of a Corporation expected the Court to take up the matter at her mercy, therefore, this Court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA," Allahabad High Court had observed.

READ | Next census in e-mode, will ensure 100 percent enumeration: HM Amit Shah

(With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zika virus in Mumbai: Second case reported in city, 15-year-old girl in hospital, stable

CM Himanta Sarma discusses with Amit Shah complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check state-wise forecast

Weather woes in Colombo: Will ACC shift venue of Asia Cup Super 4, final matches?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE