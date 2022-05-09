SC refuses to stay non-bailable warrant against NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari

The non-bailable warrant against the IAS officer was issued by Allahabad HC in a contempt of court case linked to land acquisition.

In a massive setback for NOIDA CEO and IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari, the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her by the Allahabad High Court. The NBW was issued by Allahabad HC in a contempt of court case linked to land acquisition. It has also ordered the police to produce Maheshwari before it next week.

Maheshwari’s lawyer had sought an urgent hearing from the apex court in hope for interim relief. Refusing to stay the HC order, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana reportedly said “Every other day, some officer will approach the court for directions, even in serious matters. If you don't obey high court orders, you'll have to face the music.”

The NOIDA CEO was ordered to be produced before the court before next hearing slated for May 13. On Thursday, Justice Saral Srivastava had passed the order. This issue is a contempt plea which was filed by two people whose land the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) had acquired in 1990 but say they have not been fairly compensated till date.

Maheshwari missed court summons to be present in the court on May 4 when the matter was taken up.

"Considering the fact that the order of Writ Court has not been complied with despite the fact that the possession of the land of the applicants had been taken over by the NOIDA illegally in the year 1990 without paying even a single penny as compensation.

"When the Court summoned the CEO, NOIDA in contempt proceeding, she did not appear before the Court, when the matter was taken up which led her counsel to request the Court not to take up the matter till she reaches the Court as her flight is delayed, this Court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the Court, as the Officer of the rank of Chief Executive Officer of a Corporation expected the Court to take up the matter at her mercy, therefore, this Court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA," Allahabad High Court had observed.

(With inputs from PTI)