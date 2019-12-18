Supreme Court refuses to stay implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, issues notice to Centre

Around 60 petitions had been filed in the matter.

A Supreme Court Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, has refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, adding that the top court will hear the petitions on January 22.

The SC on Wednesday issued a notice to the central government regarding the petitions challenging the controversial Citizenship Act

Those who filed petitons against the controversial act in the Supreme Court were Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Trinamool Congress MP (TMC) Mahua Moitra, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Tripura's erstwhile ruling family scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), All Assam Students Union (AASU) and others.

A 3 judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant heard the matter.

The Citizenship Amendment bill passed in both houses of Parliament last week, following which President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill becoming an act of the constitution.

The Act came into effect with its publication in the official gazette last Thursday.

The act aims to provide Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) filed a writ petition against the bill in the Supreme Court last Thursday.

In its petition, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has pleaded the SC to declare Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 as illegal and void. The IUML stated that CAA violated Article 14 of the constitution.

The petition filed by AASU claimed that it violated the obligations of the centre under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples by allowing "illegal immigrants" to enter the state.

In yet another plea filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, she stated that the act was "divisive, exclusionary and discriminatory piece of legislation that is bound to rend the secular fabric irreparably."

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it when the bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight.