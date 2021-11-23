Supreme Court refuses to postpone Tripura municipal election

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said declined to postpone civic polls in Tripura in a hearing related to the recent poll-related violence in the state. The plea was made by All India Trinamool Congress in light of alleged incidents of violence against the party’s workers ahead of the November 25 election.

However, the top court directed Tripura police to enhance security arrangements to ensure polling is conducted and results are declared in a smooth manner. The court noted that the election process had already started. Campaigning will end at 4:30 pm on November 23 followed by voting on 25 and counting on December 28.

“Postponing elections is a matter of last and extreme recourse. It is our considerate view that, short of postponing elections, the apprehensions expressed by petitioners can be suitable redressed by issuing suitable directions to the state of Tripura so as to ensure that the remaining phases of the municipal elections take place in a safe and secure manner and the reports of law and order which have been drawn to the attention of enforcement agencies are dealt with in accordance with law,” observed a bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Vikram Nath.

Furthermore, the SC issued direction to the state police to act in an even-handed and nonpartisan manner to redress the grievances of the political party.