Headlines

Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati is doting father, ruthless man on mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui

SC refuses to permit woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Offers For Every Music Lover, Guitarists under 5,000

This Indian filmmaker who once worked as Akshay Kumar’s body double, has most number of Rs 100 crore films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

Israel Hamas War: UN warns of humanitarian crisis as Gaza hospitals face critical fuel shortage

Israel Hamas War: 13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind

5 signs that you are highly intelligent

7 homemade protein shakes for muscle gain

Whistle-worthy moments from Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Israel Hamas War: UN warns of humanitarian crisis as Gaza hospitals face critical fuel shortage

Israel Hamas War: 13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind

Israel Hamas War: Humanitarian crisis worsens, death toll in Israel and Gaza crosses 4,000

Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati is doting father, ruthless man on mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This Indian filmmaker who once worked as Akshay Kumar’s body double, has most number of Rs 100 crore films

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release postponed to next year, star shares reason: ‘My entire life’s earnings...’

HomeIndia

India

SC refuses to permit woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy

The top court said the foetus is 26 weeks and 5 days old and there is no immediate threat to the mother.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to permit a married woman, a mother of two, to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy as the foetus was healthy and the AIIMS medical board found no abnormality with it. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the length of pregnancy has crossed 24 weeks, the upper limit for allowing Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), and therefore it cannot be permitted.

The top court said the foetus is 26 weeks and 5 days old and there is no immediate threat to the mother. There was also no foetal abnormality, it said.

"The length of the pregnancy has crossed 24 weeks and it is approximately 26 weeks and 5 days old. The medical termination of the pregnancy cannot be permitted," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misa said.

The top court had said earlier in the day that the challenge to pregnancy termination law will be dealt with in separate proceedings, and the present case would be limited to the issue between the petitioner and the State.

The apex court had earlier sought a report from the AIIMS medical board on whether the foetus was suffering from any abnormality. The bench was hearing arguments on the Centre's application seeking recall of the apex court's October 9 order permitting the 27-year-old woman, a mother of two, to undergo termination of pregnancy at AIIMS as she was suffering from post-partum psychosis after the birth of her second child.

READ | Nithari killings: Allahabad HC acquits prime accused Surinder Koli, overturns death penalty in 12 cases

Under the MTP Act, the upper limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories including survivors of rape, and other vulnerable women such as the differently-abled and minors. The apex was faced with a conundrum over whether to allow the woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The moral dilemma stemmed from what the court said the rights of the unborn child and the woman's right to her bodily autonomy.

The issue arose after one of the doctors of the AIIMS medical board, which examined the woman and filed a report dated October 6 in the apex court, sent an e-mail on October 10 saying the foetus had a strong possibility of survival.

The matter came up before the CJI-led bench after a two-judge bench on Wednesday gave a split verdict on the Centre's plea for recall of its October 9 order granting permission to the woman to terminate her pregnancy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why Kulfi vendors add common salt to ice: The scientific secret behind this frozen delight revealed

'They thought we would break': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to end Hamas

Meet farmer’s son, college dropout, who made debut in India’s richest people list with net worth Rs 9,143 crore

Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam for receiving signed jerseys from Virat Kohli after Pakistan's loss to India

‘We have plans to go to Mars, Venus and Moon again’: ISRO Chairman S Somnath

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE