Supreme Court rap for Puri officials who razed 12th century mutts

The Supreme Court told the Odisha government on Thursday to protect ancient Hindu monasteries around the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri during the drive to remove illegal encroachments in the area. The Puri district administration demolished the 12th century Emar Mutt, Languli Mutt, Bada Akhada Mutt and the famous Raghunandan Library in August and early September this year.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, asked the state government to ensure that the Mutts are protected. "The court further suggested that it would be better to discuss with the religious leaders before taking any decision on demolition of any structures," Odisha Advocate General Ashok Parija said.

Senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, who appeared on behalf of Mahants of Puri Mutts facing the bulldozers requested the SC to direct the Odisha government to consult the Mahants before continuing with its demolition spree in the name of development. "The SC bench observed that Mutts, even if dilapidated, cannot be demolished given their religious significance and historical value," said R Sundaram, who represented the mutts.

Zee Media Newsroom