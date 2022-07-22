Supreme Court quashes Tripura HC order, tells Centre to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the Tripura High Court's ruling and instructed the Centre to continue providing security protection for Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his family, Live Law reported.

While urging the Centre to maintain the security cover, a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli questioned the petitioner's authority in filing the PIL before the High Court.

Questioning the petitioner's attorney, an evidently furious CJI remarked, "Why are you concerned about security and what is your locus? The administration is in charge; they will take care. What is bothering you? Where are you located? What worries you, exactly? Someone's security is at stake."

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who was appearing for the Ambani family, told the bench that, "It is unfortunate that the petitions are filed. Under the laws of our country, the level of security which is provided is not the same as compared to security provided in other countries. The government sends the bill for security and the same is fully paid by the person. His family member, one is the chairman of the biggest digital company today. We know what the situation is, it's very unfortunate that this kind of slur is created and there is some bounty. They have employed 4-5 million people. This is the kind of protection which they need. If the government feels that they deserve security and is to be given."

On June 21, the Tripura High Court ordered the Center to present the original file from the home ministry about the perceived threat to the chairman of Reliance Industries and his family. In response to a public interest lawsuit filed by a man by the name of Bikash Saha.

A Supreme Court vacation court had overturned the Tripura High Court's decision on June 29. As the state government had no involvement in the security protection given to the Ambani family, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that the Tripura High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

With Z+ security protection, which is provided by 58 men of the Central Reserve Police Force, Mukesh Ambani and his family are constantly watched over. After the Union Home Ministry reviewed the threat perception in 2013, his security level was raised from the Z category.