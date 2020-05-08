Supreme Court quashes plea challenging use of term 'social distancing', petitioner fined Rs 10,000

The petitioner had claimed that the term is discriminatory against minorities.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea against the usage of word 'social distancing' instead of 'physical distancing' and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the petitioner.

Shakeel Qureshi's lawyer, SB Deshmukh, told the court that in some states, including Uttar Pradesh, the term social distancing is being used. They should use the term physical distancing.

On this, the Supreme Court said that we reject this petition and impose a fine of Rs 10,000.