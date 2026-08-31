Supreme Court panel submits interim roadmap for modernising courts across India

The committee is headed by Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar and includes Justice Debangsu Basak of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan of the Bombay High Court.

The Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee, constituted by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to prepare a roadmap for modernising courts across the country, submitted its interim report to the CJI on Monday. The committee, set up on May 12, 2026, is headed by Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar and includes Justice Debangsu Basak of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan of the Bombay High Court.

Director General of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Satinder Pal Singh and Supreme Court Secretary General Bharat Parashar, who serves as the Member Secretary, are also part of the committee. The committee has prepared a blueprint aimed at addressing infrastructure deficiencies in courts and securing substantial government funding for their modernisation. Its mandate included identifying infrastructure gaps affecting justice delivery and recommending facilities for judges, court staff, lawyers, litigants and visitors. It was also tasked with suggesting measures for computerisation under the e-Courts initiative, expanding citizen-centric services and bridging the digital divide.

The committee examined measures for developing modern court complexes and improving working conditions for judicial and administrative staff, with the objective of enhancing the efficiency of the justice delivery system, as stated in a press release by the Supreme Court. The CJI had asked the committee to submit its interim report by August 31.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).