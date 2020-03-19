Supreme Court orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly on Friday.

Ruling on a plea filed by the opposition BJP, the apex court orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday. The BJP had filed a petition in the top court for immediate floor test after 22 rebel Congress MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Assembly.

Rebel Congress MLAs have been camped in Bengaluru after sending their resignations to the Speaker through an emissary.

On rebel MLAs, the Supreme Court said if they want to come to the Assembly, both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pradesh DGP should provide them security.

The floor test will be conducted by a show of hands in accordance with the law, the Supreme Court said, adding that the process has to be completed by 5 pm Friday. The Supreme Court has also ordered videography of the floor test.

Welcoming the decision, Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition, said, "I welcome this decision. Everything will be clear in the floor test tomorrow."

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision of floor test. This govt is not just a govt which has lost the majority but this is a Govt of brokers which has cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh. This Govt will lose the floor test tomorrow," senior BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Congress leader and state minister Jitu Patwari said the government was ready for the floor test. "We were always ready. Chief Minister has said it himself. It was necessary the MLAs who were kidnapped be present here. Assembly is bound to obey the Supreme Court's order. We are sure and ready," he said.

Earlier, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta suggested that Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati should interact with the rebel Congress MLAs through video link or the court can appoint an observer to allay the fear that the legislators are in captivity.

The Speaker, however, refused to accept the top court's proposal.

"We can appoint an observer to Bengaluru or some other place so that the rebel MLAs can connect with the Speaker through video conferencing after which he can decide," the bench said.

Assembly Speaker has accepted the resignations of six ministers, out of the total 22 rebel Congress legislators. The resignations of 16 other rebel legislators, who are in Bengaluru, have not been accepted yet.

With this, the strength of the 230-member House has come down to 222, with the majority mark 112. The Congress's strength has now come down to 92 but it has the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one from the SP. However, the BJP is hoping that some of them will switch sides during the trust vote.

The BJP has 107 seats, just five short for the majority mark.

The Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP earlier this week.