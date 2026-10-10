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Supreme Court Order Violated? Contempt plea over Delhi Metro closure, train cancellations despite Oct 9 verdict

Contempt plea filed in Supreme Court alleging violation of Oct 9 order over 45 Delhi metro stations closed and train cancellations for CJP protest. Plea names Home Secretary, Delhi Police chief and DMRC chair.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 10:21 AM IST

Supreme Court Order Violated? Contempt plea over Delhi Metro closure, train cancellations despite Oct 9 verdict
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A contempt plea has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging violation of its October 9 order over the closing of metro stations and cancellation of trains on Saturday.

The restrictions in Delhi were imposed ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

What did Supreme Court order on Friday?

The top court had on Friday directed the Centre and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services, while stating that security measures cannot amount to a complete prohibition on public transport and inconvenience ordinary citizens.

The SC had also directed the publication of traffic advisories ahead of the proposed protest.

What does the contempt plea say?

The petition, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi on Saturday, claimed that despite the court's order directing the Centre to ensure that the public did not face any inconvenience, there had been no change in the decision to shut down metro stations and cancel several Delhi-bound trains terminating at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations.

"Notwithstanding the solemn judicial mandate and the assurance recorded before the bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the contemnors have consciously maintained a blanket shutdown across transit corridors, persisted with unwarranted train cancellations, and failed to issue or publicise transparent traffic and transit advisories," the plea stated.

Who has been named in contempt plea?

The plea named Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairperson D Thara as contemnors.

The DMRC had earlier said entry and exit at 45 metro stations will remain closed from 9 PM on October 9 till 6 PM on October 10, with interchange allowed except at New Delhi station.

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