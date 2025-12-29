Supreme Court stays former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case: A timeline of events

The top court judgment means that Sengar will not walk free as his appeal remains pending. The developments have brought the rape case back to national headlines. Here's a brief timeline of the case that shook the nation.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order to suspend the life sentence of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Sengar, an ex-leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is accused of raping a woman who was 17 years old at the time of the crime. The top court judgment means that Sengar will not walk free as his appeal remains pending. The developments have brought the rape case back to national headlines. Here's a brief timeline of the case that shook the nation.

June 2017: The case dates back to June 2017, when a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao accused then-BJP lawmaker Sengar of raping her at his residence. The survivor also alleged that police took no action for months.

April 2018: The survivor attempted to set herself on fire outside the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She also alleged that her father had been falsely implicated in a case and arrested. The father later died in judicial custody, intensifying public outrage over the case.

July 2018: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case earlier in the year, filed its first chargesheet against Sengar, accusing him of rape. Another chargesheet was lodged against Sengar and several others for framing the survivor’s father in a false case.

July 2019: The survivor and her family met with a major car crash, which killed two of her relatives and seriously injured her. It was later reported that the family had been receiving threats and had written to the then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking protection.

December 2019: A court in Delhi convicted Sengar of rape. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. He was also later found guilty in the case relating to the custodial death of the survivor’s father.

December 2025: On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence, paving the way for his possible release from jail. On December 29, the Supreme Court of India stayed that order. The top court also issued a notice to Sengar and sought his response to the CBI's plea.