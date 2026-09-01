Supreme Court quashes all FIRs against NEET paper leak protesters across country

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the directive would ensure that the criminal cases did not cause "any harm to students or youths who participated in these protests."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all First Information Reports (FIRs) filed across the country in connection with student protests held in July, invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the directive would ensure that the criminal cases did not cause "any harm to students or youths who participated in these protests."

The top court ordered that all cases pertaining to the protests between July 20 and July 25 across states and union territories would not be pursued or investigated and would be treated as closed for all purposes. It also directed that similar FIRs pending in other states and UTs should be treated in the same manner. "No further FIR shall be registered in relation to the same incident," the court said. The order came after applications filed by the Centre and several state governments seeking quashing of the cases.

The central government told the court that it was committed to honouring the assurances given to representatives of the protesting students, which included withdrawal of FIRs against demonstrators. However, the Centre sought liberty to proceed against persons with "serious and grave criminal antecedents". The court agreed to make an exception for over 2,800 persons whom the Delhi Police said had such antecedents and were present at the protest site. "There was a case of sieving out a section of protesters who had assembled with certain bona fide democratic demands and certain alleged elements with serious criminal antecedents," the court remarked.

The Supreme Court's intervention came after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- the group that led the students' protest -- announced a September 5 march in Delhi, saying the government had failed to honour its assurances. CJP's co-convener Saurav Das, who was present in the court, then read out a statement announcing withdrawal of the march. The government also reiterated its demand to provide compensation to families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak issue. A massive sit-in protest was held at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi between June and July over the NEET paper leak and other issues in the education system.