Supreme Court reverses judgement on demonetisation, asks Centre and RBI for records

SC reverses judgement on demonatisation| Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (December 7) asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on relevant information about the government's decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes in 2016.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioner lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan and reversed its pleas.

"Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, told PTI.

News agency ANI tweeted, "Supreme Court reserves judgement on various petitions challenging 2016's decision of the Central Government to demonetise the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Supreme Court says "judgement reserved"."

Supreme Court reserves judgement on various petitions challenging 2016's decision of the Central Government to demonetise the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Supreme Court says "judgement reserved". pic.twitter.com/BiLCowbYgJ December 7, 2022

The AG submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover. The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.