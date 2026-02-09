Supreme Court extends West Bengal SIR by one week, CJI Kant says won't 'create impediments' in exercise

"We direct that one week more time shall be granted beyond Feb 14 to the ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) to complete scrutiny and take a decision," the Supreme Court said in an interim order on the plea. The court also assured it would remove all obstacles in the completion of the exercise.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday (February 9) extended the deadline for the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound West Bengal by one week. The directive came during a hearing on a plea filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the electoral exercise in the state. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said the apex court would not "create any impediments" in the completion of SIR.

The interim order was passed by an SC bench, led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria.

In her plea, Mamata Banerjee has raised questions over the manner SIR is being conducted in West Bengal. Earlier this month, Banerjee became the first sitting chief minister to argue before the Supreme Court as she urged it to "save democracy." She has alleged that West Bengal is being targeted through the SIR exercise. The top court then issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state’s chief electoral officer, seeking their replies by February 9. West Bengal is expected to go to the polls in the coming months. SIR has remained a key flashpoint between the central government and leaders of opposition parties, who have accused the ECI of colluding with the ruling BJP to manipulate state assembly elections.