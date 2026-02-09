FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade in annual BCCI Central Contracts, to get Rs 4 crore less salary

Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'

Is Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty breaks silence

Why is climate crisis failure of governance, not science or technology?

Pakistan fail to convince ICC for bilateral series with India amid ongoing T20 World Cup boycott row

PF on UPI: EPFO to soon let you withdraw your provident fund through UPI apps, here's all you need to know

Supreme Court extends West Bengal SIR by one week, CJI Kant says won't 'create impediments' in exercise

HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAA

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'

Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court extends West Bengal SIR by one week, CJI Kant says won't 'create impediments' in exercise

"We direct that one week more time shall be granted beyond Feb 14 to the ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) to complete scrutiny and take a decision," the Supreme Court said in an interim order on the plea. The court also assured it would remove all obstacles in the completion of the exercise.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

Supreme Court extends West Bengal SIR by one week, CJI Kant says won't 'create impediments' in exercise
Supreme Court of India is hearing a plea filed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court of India on Monday (February 9) extended the deadline for the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound West Bengal by one week. The directive came during a hearing on a plea filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the electoral exercise in the state. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said the apex court would not "create any impediments" in the completion of SIR.

"We direct that one week more time shall be granted beyond Feb 14 to the ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) to complete scrutiny and take a decision," the Supreme Court said in an interim order on the plea. The court also assured that it would remove all obstacles in the completion of voter rolls revision exercise. The interim order was passed by an SC bench, led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria.

In her plea, Mamata Banerjee has raised questions over the manner SIR is being conducted in West Bengal. Earlier this month, Banerjee became the first sitting chief minister to argue before the Supreme Court as she urged it to "save democracy." She has alleged that West Bengal is being targeted through the SIR exercise. The top court then issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state’s chief electoral officer, seeking their replies by February 9. West Bengal is expected to go to the polls in the coming months. SIR has remained a key flashpoint between the central government and leaders of opposition parties, who have accused the ECI of colluding with the ruling BJP to manipulate state assembly elections.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles
Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAA
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade in annual BCCI Central Contracts, to get Rs 4 crore less salary
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma demoted to Grade in annual BCCI Central Contracts
Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row
Delhi Police lodge FIR as Naravane's unpublished book leaked online
Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung cancer before bladder cancer: 'He'd smoke 40 to 80 cigarettes a day'
Vinod Khanna's second wife Kavita Khanna reveals he was diagnosed with lung
Is Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 inspired by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's Do Aur Do Paanch? Rohit Shetty breaks silence
Is Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 inspired by Do Aur Do Paanch?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts about NCP founder
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement