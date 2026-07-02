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'Catastrophic': Why did Supreme Court come down heavily on use of AI in legal process?

The top court set aside an NCLT judgment as it found that the tribunal had believed "non-existent, fake and hallucinated judgments/precedents" generated using AI, news agency PTI reported.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 08:30 PM IST

'Catastrophic': Why did Supreme Court come down heavily on use of AI in legal process?
The Supreme Court of India (Photo: ANI).
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The debate around artificial intelligence (AI) has reached the Supreme Court of India after a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reportedly relied on fake precedents and cases generated using the tech. The top court set aside an NCLT judgment as it found that the tribunal had believed "non-existent, fake and hallucinated judgments/precedents" generated using AI, news agency PTI reported. The Supreme Court bench which heard the case comprised Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

During the hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that the production of fake material and their use as precedents in law "is like the release of methyl Isocyanate in the province of law and justice: invisible, insidious, and catastrophic by the time anyone notices." The court added: "It not only contaminates but takes away the very lifeblood of judicial determination."

The Supreme Court chided both the advocate who used AI-generated rulings and the judge who relied on the fake material. "It is necessary for Courts to adopt a zero-tolerance mode for producing, citing or using AI-generated precedents without verification. It is a misconduct on the part of an advocate to cite such judgments without verification," the court said. "We have no hesitation in declaring that such a decision is no decision in the eyes of the law, irrespective of whether such material had a direct or indirect bearing on the decision-making."

SC directs formation of committee

The court said that although AI can assist the legal process, adjudication must remain under the total control of human decision-makers. "What is significant for our decision-making is our resolve to adopt artificial intelligence technology in the aid of adjudication, while at the same time asserting, and declaring total and absolute control over adjudications, to the human in the loop, at every stage," it said. The Supreme Court has directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to constitute a committee and deliberate on the issue, prescribing a guiding principle to prevent such occurrences.

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