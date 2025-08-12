Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the results of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar voter list can be set aside if its illegality is proven. The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) controversial exercise. Read more.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the results of the Special Intensive Revision, commonly called SIR, of the Bihar voter list can be set aside if its illegality is proven. The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) controversial exercise, which is taking place just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. During the hearing, the petitioners questioned the constitutional validity of the exercise, saying the ECI does not have the authority to decide on the matter.



What were the petitioners' arguments in court?

During the hearing on Tuesday, the petitioners argued that citizenship was the jurisdiction of the Indian government, specifically the Union Home Ministry, and not the ECI. "They (the Election Commission) say Aadhaar is not enough to determine citizenship...but they don't have the authority to decide citizenship. The court had said they only need to ascertain identity of voters," the pleas contended.