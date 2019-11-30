Supreme Court: New roster released; CJI, three seniormost judges to hear PILs

The Supreme Court Registry has released the new roster that lists how the cases will be heard in the court, effective from November 26. According to it, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and letter petition cases will henceforth be heard by the Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, and three other seniormost judges - Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and RF Nariman.

According to the rules laid down by the new roster, CJI Bobde will hear cases pertaining to contempt of court, direct and indirect taxes, elections, social justice, the appointment of constitutional functionaries, criminal matters and company law.

Justice NV Ramana will deal in matters related to the armed forces, paramilitary, religious and charitable endowments, mercantile laws and commercial transactions, admiralty and maritime laws, and criminal and ordinary civil matters.

Justice Arun Mishra will deal with cases relating to land acquisition and requisition, quota in admissions to medical colleges, indirect taxes, and contempt of court, among others.

Justice RF Nariman will hear cases pertaining to family law and matters related to the armed and paramilitary forces, and cases of leases and contracts by government and local bodies.

Another judge, R Banumathi, will hear rest of the cases pertaining to labour, rent act, land laws and agricultural tenancies.

This new system of a subject-wise roster of Supreme Court justices was started in 2018 by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra who, in January of that year, faced an accusation from four senior judges - J Chelameswar, Madan Lokur, KM Joseph and Ranjan Gogoi - of ignoring seniority of judges and giving preferences to particular Benches while assigning cases.

All of the judges have since retired and Ranjan Gogoi even went on to succeed Misra as the next CJI. During his tenure, he maintained much of the protocol laid down by his predecessor, while making slight changes to the procedure.