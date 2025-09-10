Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, i.e., September 10, mentioned the ongoing protests in Nepal and last year in Bangladesh, during the hearing of a presidential reference on the court's April 12 order, which set deadlines on President Droupadi Murmu and Governors to clear states' bills.

Referring to the Indian Constitution, which defines the right of the President to seek the top court's advice on any point of law that might be of public interest or affect the public in any way, Chief Justice BR Gavai stated, "We are proud of our Constitution."

"... see what is happening in our neighbouring states. Nepal, we saw," the Chief Justice said, referring to the 'Gen Z' protests in the country, that has so far killed more than 20 people. Meanwhile, Justice Vikram Nath chipped in, saying, "Yes, Bangladesh also...", evoking memories of protestors dethroning the government, ransacking key government buildings, and prompting the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

Unrest in Nepal

The protestors in Nepal, who are grouped under the banner of Gen Z, began demonstrations following the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others. However, the demonstrations later turned out to be more against the "corrupt government" than the social media ban.

The violent demonstrations prompted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel to resign. Moreover, several government buildings, including the parliament and politicians' homes, were set ablaze by the angry protestors. Over 20 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in the clashes so far.

