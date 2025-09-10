Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance

iPhone Pink Diamond to iPhone Diamond Rose Edition: Most expensive smartphones in the world

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Might Fail to Revisit $0.74, But This Token Will Blow Past that Mark from Below $0.003

Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?

Aamir Khan once called himself a 'waiter' because..., said Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are...

After laying off 15,000 employees, Microsoft’s new move for employees is to..., know what tech giant has palnned

Bigg Boss 19: As Salman Khan is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, these two actors to host next Weekend Ka Vaar

Nepal Protest: Who will be next prime minister? Sushila Karki, Baburam Bhattarai, Balendra Shah or someone else?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

This superstar decided to plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him

'How will they even compete with us?': R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for more balance

R Ashwin questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness, suggests India A inclusion for

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, i.e., September 10, mentioned the ongoing protests in Nepal and last year in Bangladesh, during the hearing of a presidential reference on the court's April 12 order, which set deadlines on President Droupadi Murmu and Governors to clear states' bills.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 06:45 PM IST

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, i.e., September 10, mentioned the ongoing protests in Nepal and last year in Bangladesh, during the hearing of a presidential reference on the court's April 12 order, which set deadlines on President Droupadi Murmu and Governors to clear states' bills.

Referring to the Indian Constitution, which defines the right of the President to seek the top court's advice on any point of law that might be of public interest or affect the public in any way, Chief Justice BR Gavai stated, "We are proud of our Constitution."

"... see what is happening in our neighbouring states. Nepal, we saw," the Chief Justice said, referring to the 'Gen Z' protests in the country, that has so far killed more than 20 people. Meanwhile, Justice Vikram Nath chipped in, saying, "Yes, Bangladesh also...", evoking memories of protestors dethroning the government, ransacking key government buildings, and prompting the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country. 

Unrest in Nepal

The protestors in Nepal, who are grouped under the banner of Gen Z, began demonstrations following the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others. However, the demonstrations later turned out to be more against the "corrupt government" than the social media ban.

The violent demonstrations prompted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel to resign. Moreover, several government buildings, including the parliament and politicians' homes, were set ablaze by the angry protestors. Over 20 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in the clashes so far. 

ALSO READ | Nepal Protest: How Nepal's 'nepo kids' infuriated Gen Z, triggered violent clashes that left 20 dead?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mumbai couple's dosa won over Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, know how their passion turned into massive Rs 1 crore business
Mumbai couple's dosa won over Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, know how their passion
Rohit Sharma's late night visit to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital leaves fans worried, watch viral video
Rohit Sharma's late night visit to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital leaves fans...
Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...
Meet Tejasvi Manoj, Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025
From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar
Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE