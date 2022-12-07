Search icon
Supreme Court launches new mobile app but only THESE people can access

Supreme Court launched android version 2.0 of its mobile application, here's all you need to know about the 'Supreme Court Mobile App 2.0.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Supreme Court launches new mobile app but only THESE people can access

The Android version 2.0 of the Supreme Court's mobile application was released on Wednesday, giving law officers and nodal officers from different union ministries access to view court proceedings in real time. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play while the iOS version won't be available for another week, according to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application", CJI Chandrachud stated. He made the announcement before the start of the day's work.

Who can access the Supreme Court's mobile application?

The law officers and nodal officers of the union ministries can view in real time the order, judgments, and status of their pending cases, according to CJI Chandrachud. The mobile application, which was previously available, gave access to attorneys and record-keeping advocates to observe court proceedings.

Additionally, it featured the state of the cases, orders, and rulings. Few media representatives were given access during the pandemic by the then-chief justice NV Ramana so they could virtually observe court proceedings.

(With inputs from PTI)

