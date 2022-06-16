Supreme Court judge suffers heart attack, condition extremely critical: Know who is Justice MR Shah

Photo - Wiki Commons

Supreme Court Judge Justice MR Shah has suffered a heart attack on Thursday, June 16, in Himachal Pradesh, and has been rushed to the national capital for immediate treatment, according to officials.

According to reports, Justice MR Shah had suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning and was airlifted from Himachal Pradesh through an air ambulance. He has now been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi for treatment, reports said.

The Supreme Court judge is in extremely critical conditions, and the apex court authorities are coordinating with the Home Ministry for Shah’s treatment. His condition is being monitored by doctors, and an update on his health will be available soon.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, while reacting to the news, wrote on Twitter, “Hon'ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh. Arrangements are being made to rush him to Delhi. Praying to God for his speedy recovery.”

Justice MR Shah, who is a judge with the Supreme Court of India currently, holds a comprehensive portfolio in the judiciary. Justice Shah had served in the Gujarat High Court as a judge, and then later became the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

Later, he transferred from the Patna High Court to the Supreme Court. Justice MR Shah is set to retire from the Supreme Court on May 15, 2023. The apex court judge specializes in matters of land, constitution, education, and property disputes.

He has been serving as a judge since 2004, beginning his practice at the Gujarat High Court. The authorities have not yet offered any update regarding his health condition, but according to sources, he is extremely critical and is undergoing treatment.

