INDIA

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Air India plane crash report: 'Privacy and dignity must...'

On June 12, an Air India plane scheduled for London crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport, killing 241 people on board and many others on the ground. Only one passenger survived the crash. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 04:37 PM IST

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Air India plane crash report: 'Privacy and dignity must...'
The June 12 Air India crash was one of India's deadliest aviation disasters.
The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the central government and India's aviation watchdog -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- to a petition seeking an independent investigation into the Air India plane crash of June 12. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotishwar Singh issued notices, acting on a petition filed by the non-government organisation (NGO) Safety Matters Foundation. The Centre and the DGCA have been given two weeks' time to respond.

What did Air India crash probe's initial report say?

The Supreme Court bench described as "unfortunate" the public release of a preliminary report by the DGCA. In the initial report, released one month after the crash, on July 12, it was implied that one of the two pilots could be at fault. It mentioned a cockpit conversation between the pilots where one asked: "Why did you cut off (the fuel)?" and the other replied: "I didn't." According to the report, the plane's fuel control switches went from "run" to "cutoff" just seconds after takeoff, resulting in loss of thrust.

What did Supreme Court say on the report?

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that the preliminary report had selectively blamed the pilots. In response, the top court stated: "That is why we say some confidentiality has to be maintained. Privacy and dignity must be respected, because even though the pilots are no more, their families are still there and will be affected by such leaks." The court added that instead of "selective leaks," the "final outcome of the inquiry should come out."

What happened with the Air India plane on June 12?

Safety Matters Foundation's public interest litigation (PIL) has sought a "free, fair, impartial and expeditious investigation by an expert body" into the tragic plane crash. On June 12, an Air India plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport, killing 241 people on board and many others on the ground. The aviation safety NGO has said that the importance of its plea "lies not only in seeking answers for the present disaster but in safeguarding the lives of countless others who continue to fly with the belief that the skies are secure."

