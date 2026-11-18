The Supreme Court issues a contempt notice to advocate Pravin Singhal over alleged objectionable remarks against CJI Surya Kant. Read what happened and why SCBA sought criminal contempt action.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to advocate Pravin Singhal over alleged defamatory and objectionable remarks made against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant inside the courtroom. The notice follows a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), seeking criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer for allegedly scandalising the judiciary.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to Singhal, observing that it was prima facie satisfied that the SCBA's plea for initiating contempt proceedings and addressing the alleged attempt to scandalise the court deserved to be taken forward.

The court sought Singhal's response by January 8 and directed him to remain personally present when the matter is taken up for hearing on January 20.

What happened inside the Supreme Court courtroom?

The incident took place on Monday, shortly after 2 pm, when Singhal appeared before CJI Surya Kant seeking urgent listing of a matter.

The lawyer reportedly told the Chief Justice that he had requested an urgent hearing on November 2 but had received no response for 15 days. When the CJI told him that he would examine the matter, Singhal allegedly insisted that it was urgent and that he did not wish to wait.

He subsequently raised his voice and allegedly made objectionable remarks against the CJI. Following the incident, security personnel removed the lawyer from the courtroom.

SCBA seeks criminal contempt proceedings

The Supreme Court Bar Association subsequently moved the matter, describing Singhal's conduct and alleged remarks as extremely scandalous and unacceptable.

SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel first mentioned the matter before the CJI on Tuesday, seeking action against the advocate.

Appearing before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai submitted that the remarks were made while Singhal was mentioning his case for urgent hearing before the Chief Justice.

Rai argued that such conduct could not be tolerated and that instances of this nature should be dealt with firmly.

He also raised concerns over lawyers allegedly recording videos inside court premises and circulating them on social media, arguing that such individuals often believe they can escape accountability because social media platforms are required to remove objectionable content.

He said the language used against the judiciary on certain social media channels was unacceptable.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta backs SCBA plea

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared virtually in the proceedings, supported the petition filed by the SCBA.

"The majesty of the court cannot be compromised," Mehta submitted, adding that he would assist the court in the matter.

The bench observed that his assistance would be required as the proceedings progressed.

The court, however, pointed out that although the SCBA had sought directions against certain social media platforms, none of them had been made parties to the petition. It said it would consider the prayer against Singhal for the time being and allowed the association to amend its petition.

Attorney General grants consent for criminal contempt action

Before approaching the Supreme Court, the SCBA had written to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Singhal.

The Attorney General considered the alleged conduct in open court and granted consent under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

In his communication, Venkataramani stated: "Having regard to the extremely scandalous and unpardonable conduct and remarks in the open court by Pravin Singhal, I consider it a fit case for granting my consent under section 15(1)(b) of Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 for initiating criminal contempt against Pravin Singhal."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday considered the Attorney General's communication along with the other material placed before it while entertaining the contempt petition.

The bench also permitted the SCBA to file its response to Singhal's affidavit before the next date of hearing.

The matter will now be heard on January 20, with Singhal directed to submit his response by January 8 and remain present before the court.