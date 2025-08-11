Twitter
Supreme Court issues BIG order on Delhi-NCR stray dogs: Pick up, sterilise and shelter

All stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be picked up within eight weeks and provided adequate shelter facilities within the stipulated time frame, ordered the Supreme Court on Monday, while addressing the suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Supreme Court issues BIG order on Delhi-NCR stray dogs: Pick up, sterilise and shelter

TRENDING NOW

All stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be picked up within eight weeks and provided adequate shelter facilities within the stipulated time frame, ordered the Supreme Court on Monday, while addressing the suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies. 

