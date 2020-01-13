Supreme Court grants three weeks to frame issues on Sabarimala, other religious matters

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it will not hear the review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case. It, however, added that it will consider the issues that were raised by the previous five-judge bench on November 14 last year.

“We are not hearing review pleas of Sabarimala case. We are considering issues referred to by a five-judge bench earlier,” news agency PTI quoted the bench as saying.

The court gave a three-week period to the concerned parties to sit together and discuss what issues can be framed. It also ordered that the Secretary-General, Supreme Court, will convene a meeting of all the lawyers to discuss the framing of issues on January 17.

The nine-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was hearing a bunch of petitions relating to discrimination against women at religious places including Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple.

The bench comprised Chief Justice SA Bobde, along with Justice R Bhanumati, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice M Shantanagoudar, Justice S Abdul Nazir, Justice RS Ray Di, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant. It will primarily decide the extent to which the court can interfere in religious matters.

On November 14 last year, the apex court in a 3:2 verdict said the review petitions against the entry of women between 10-15 years of age in Sabarimala temple has been referred to a larger 7-judge bench.

Speaking on the matter, the then CJI said, "entry of women into places of worship is not limited to this temple (Sabarimala) only. It is also involved in the entry of women into mosques. Entry of Muslim women in mosques, Parsi women case and Dawoodi Bora case are also similar to issues in Sabrimala review petition."

A month later, on December 13, the court declined to pass any order related to allowing women to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple. The decision came in response to pleas filed by two women who sought protection to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, said that the court has referred the matter to a larger bench and it won't be appropriate to pass an order now. "The court does not want to instigate violence as the situation at the moment is explosive. The law and order situation may be compromised if the court rules in favour of the petition" he stated.