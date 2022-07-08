Supreme Court grants relief to Rohit Ranjan, TV anchor gets interim protection from arrest

Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan - File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted relief to Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan, facing FIRs in some states for allegedly playing a misleading video clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, directing that no coercive action be taken against him. Ranjan had moved the top court seeking clubbing of the cases lodged against him and protection from coercive action.

"We issue notice to the Union of India through the office of Attorney General. We direct that no coercive steps be taken against by respondent authorities or take him into custody in relation to DNA program on July 1," the vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said.

The top court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Thursday the plea of the news anchor who is facing several FIRs in some states for allegedly playing a misleading clip of Gandhi. Ranjan later apologised and the news programme was withdrawn. The hearing was moved to Friday due to pending clearance from Chief Justice of India.

In a petition filed through lawyers' firm Karanjawala and Co, the news anchor sought relief including the quashing of FIRs or complaints or their clubbing and transfer to one place. Ranjan also sought a direction that no coercive action be taken against him for the withdrawn programme for which he and the channel have apologised.

Ranjan had apologised for mistakenly playing Rahul Gandhi’s statement out of context by linking it with the Udaipur murder case. Ranjan had anchored the show where a misleading video of Rahul Gandhi, linking his comments on an SFI attack at his office in Wayanad to the killing of a tailor in Udaipur over remarks on the Prophet, was aired on July 1.

On Tuesday, a police team from Chhattisgarh reached Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad town to arrest the anchor from his home but he was instead arrested by the Noida police who released him on bail later on Tuesday night.

"Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan was picked up from his home for questioning on Tuesday morning by a team from Noida Sector-20 police station in connection with an FIR lodged under IPC 505 (public mischief) on a complaint by his own channel over a misleading video played during his show on July 1," a Noida police officer had said.

In Raipur, Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI that a case was registered against Ranjan and others at Zee News on Sunday for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings of people based on a complaint by Congress MLA Devendra Yadav.