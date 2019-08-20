Headlines

India

Supreme Court grants CBI two more weeks to probe car crash involving Unnao rape survivor

The CBI, in its report to the Supreme Court, said that extensive investigation has been carried out in the case

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday relaxed time for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its probe by September 6 into the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer after the family alleged the role of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar behind the accident.

The survivor had alleged rape against Sengar and since the accident on July 28 is reportedly critical at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Even the condition of her lawyer is stated critical and for this reason, the CBI had failed to record the statements of both the survivor and her lawyer.

Moving an application before a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, the CBI sought an additional one-month time to complete its probe. The agency filed a report detailing the investigation made in the case so far ever since it was entrusted with the accident probe on August 1. Four other cases related to the Unnao rape survivor which were at different stages of trial or probe too were handed over to the CBI. The Court had set an outer limit of two weeks for the agency to complete its probe.

AGENCY CLAIM
  • The CBI, in its report to the Supreme Court, said that extensive investigation has been carried out in the case
     
  • Now what remains is collating and analysing the material, especially the electronic records, collected till date, it said

Missing on this deadline that expired on August 15, the agency in its report to the apex court said that extensive investigation has been carried out and now what remains is collating and analysing the material, especially the electronic records, collected till date. Most importantly, the agency pointed out that the statement of the survivor and her lawyer, who was driving the car, is yet to be recorded. The accident claimed the lives of two aunts of the survivor after a truck coming on the wrong side collided head-on with the car near Rae Bareli. They were returning from meeting the victim's uncle who was then lodged at Rae Bareli jail. Pursuant to the apex court order of August 1, the uncle too has been shifted to Tihar Jail.

The bench realised that CBI required additional time to "tie loose ends" as the crucial testimony of both survivor and her lawyer is not on record yet. Amicus curiae and senior counsel V Giri informed that the condition of the lawyer was critical and some compensation ought to be paid to his family as well.

