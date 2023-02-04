Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Supreme Court gets five new judges; strength reaches 32

The strength of the Supreme Court will climb to 32 judges from the current 27 (including Chief Justice of India) after the five new judges take oath early next week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Supreme Court gets five new judges; strength reaches 32
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Five new judges will make their way into the Supreme Court of India after the Centre on Saturday cleared their appointments, as recommended by the Collegium on December 13, 2022. The appointments to the apex court were announced by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The five judges appointed to the Supreme Court are: 

  • Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court
  • Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court
  • Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court
  • Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court
  • Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court

The strength of the Supreme Court will climb to 32 judges from the current 27 (including Chief Justice of India) after the five new judges take oath early next week. The sanctioned strength of the apex court is 34, including the CJI.

The apex court appointments come amid strong observations by a SC bench which questioned the delay on part of the government in appointment and transfer of judges based on the SC Collegium's recommendations. The five appointments were made after the government made a considered decision and have nothing to do with the SC observation, a senior government functionary has said.

READ | J-K: Two dozen structures developing cracks in Doda under close watch, authorities say not Joshimath-like situation

(With inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.