Supreme Court forms SIT to probe excesses during CJP protest, calls enquiry meaningless if no responsibility is fixed

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and J V Mohana, was hearing petitions demanding action against police and CAPF officials for alleged use of force during protests in Delhi and other states.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered an independent, fair, and transparent investigation into claims of excessive force used during CJP-linked student protests over NEET-UG irregularities. The court said anyone found guilty must be held accountable under the law.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and J V Mohana, was hearing petitions demanding action against police and CAPF officials for alleged use of force during protests in Delhi and other states.

What SC said in it's order?

“Whoever has committed excess, law will take its course. Probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed," the Chief Justice said during the hearing.

The court also questioned why there should not be an independent investigation into allegations of police excesses during the demonstrations.

“These require a thorough probe. No doubt. That probe should be independent, fair, transparent," the CJI said, adding that details regarding the composition of the probe panel would be shared later.

The Supreme Court said people have the right to protest under the Constitution, but that doesn’t mean breaking the law is okay.

“We don’t think elaborate arguments are required… It was completely a peaceful protest by students raising some demand. It was within constitutional framework," the Chief Justice said.

In court, lawyers for the protesters spoke about alleged police brutality — pellet guns, electric batons, lathi charges, and beatings by officers in civilian clothes. They also flagged cases of minors being picked up. MP Manoj Jha’s petition mentioned an incident in Siwan, Bihar, where a police officer was accused of using an AK-47 on a protester.

The bench also stressed the need to review current guidelines on police conduct during protests. CJI Surya Kant said earlier protocols might need to be re-examined given the changing context.

“Agitations are bound to be there in a democracy," the Chief Justice said, while calling for constructive suggestions from all stakeholders.

The hearing took place days after the CJP-led student movement ended its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi following discussions with government officials. The group withdrew the agitation after the government agreed to key demands, including dropping cases against protesters, releasing detained students, and providing compensation to families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.