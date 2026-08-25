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Supreme Court directs rape convict Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks

Supreme Court rejects Tarun Tejpal’s plea for exemption from surrendering. Asks him to surrender in two weeks.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Supreme Court directs rape convict Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks
Tarun Tejpal
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed rape convict and former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal, who has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a colleague in 2013, to surrender first, saying he must do so within two weeks.

Rejecting Tejpal's application for exemption from surrender, Justice Alok Aradhe directed him to furnish a surrender certificate and said his appeal would be listed on September 22 if the certificate is filed by that date.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Aman Lekhi, representing Tejpal, argued that the law does not require an accused to surrender before his criminal appeal is listed. Sibal also cited the Bombay High Court's August 6 judgment granting Tejpal four weeks to surrender, observing that the case is 13 years old and that he is now a senior citizen with strong roots in society.

“There is no legal condition that he must surrender before the appeal is listed,” submitted Sibal, adding that there was no purpose in sending Tejpal to jail for a few days before his appeal could be taken up. “There is no point to send him to jail for five days,” he said.

However, the bench said that without examining the nature of the offence and the sentence imposed on Tejpal, his plea seeking exemption from surrender cannot be decided.

“We have to look into the nature of the offence and the sentence,” observed the bench, noting that Sibal had also argued that the high court had reversed a trial court acquittal.

About the case

The case pertains to allegations made by a female journalist who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator on November 7 and 8, during an official event in Panaji in 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, on those charges.

According to the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State of Goa before the Supreme Court, the initial act of sexual assault took place on November 7, 2013, when Tejpal asked a junior colleague to accompany him to the room of Hollywood actor Robert De Niro at the Grand Hyatt, Goa, during the Tehelka THiNK festival.

The colleague, who was a close friend of his daughter, entered the elevator with him, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her protests, as contended in the SLP.

On September 29, 2017, he was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. However, he pleaded not guilty.

In May 2021, the Goa Sessions Court acquitted Tejpal of all charges, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The trial court noted the absence of medical evidence and relied on messages exchanged between the complainant and Tejpal, concluding that they did not support the claim that she had been traumatised by the alleged assault.

The Goa government submitted before the apex court that the alleged repetition of the assault on the following day demonstrated a “complete absence of remorse.”

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