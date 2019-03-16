Headlines

Supreme Court dials Election Commission over Opposition demand

V For VVPAT: Demand for 50% paper trails in each Assembly seat

dna Correspondent

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

The Opposition campaign against Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) got a short in the arm in the Supreme Court which on Friday decided to hear a petition by leaders of seven national parties and 15 regional parties seeking random counting of minimum 50 per cent paper trails generated from EVMs in each Assembly constituency.

The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna issued notice on the petition filed by the 21 political leaders and asked the Election Commission to depute a suitable officer to assist the Court when the matter comes up for hearing next on March 25.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for the petitioners condemned the Guidelines issued by Election Commission that required counting of the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of only one randomly selected polling station in each Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrababu Naidu and 20 other parties’ leaders said this rule defeats the very purpose for which the SC had introduced the VVPAT system in EVMs. While this will be the first Lok Sabha polls having VVPAT fitted in all EVMs, the guideline would ensure that only 0.44% of EVMs would get checked.  The petition said, “the EC Guideline amounts to taking away from the left hand what was given by the right and reduce the safeguards and substantive essence of the judgments of this Court to a nullity.”

The petition sought at least 50% of VVPATs be counted in each assembly segment to ensure transparency.

What EC Had Said

  • EC: Mandatory checking of EVMs and VVPAT will be done on basis of one polling station for each Lok Sabha seat
  • Oppn wants 50% VVPAT slips of each assembly seat be checked randomly

