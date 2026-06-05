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Supreme Court denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra accused of spying for Pakistan: 'No compromise with national security'

YouTuber and travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra is accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Stating that there are "very serious charges" against her, Supreme Court denied her bail on Friday.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 06:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Supreme Court denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra accused of spying for Pakistan: 'No compromise with national security'
Jyoti Malhotra/Instagram
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The Supreme Court on Friday denied bail to travel vlogger and YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and SC Sharma, denying bail to Malhotra, said that there can be no compromise with national security. "These are very serious charges against you and any defence you have is a subject matter of trial," the bench observed.

'No compromise with national security': Supreme Court

As the counsel appearing for Malhotra contended that she was arrested on May 16, 2025, and had remained in custody for more than a year despite having no previous criminal antecedents, the bench said the allegations involved issues of national security. "There can be no compromise with national security. The allegation is that you go to the neighbouring country and visit people at Chanakya Puri. You were in constant touch with the person who was asked by the government to leave the country. This is not a case for bail. You face trial", the bench said. 

Who is Jyoti Malhotra? Why was FIR registered against her?

Malhotra, who hails from Hisar in Haryana, ran a YouTube channel called 'Travel with Jo' and is accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. An FIR was registered against her on charges related to acts endangering the sovereignty and integrity of the nation after the Haryana Police allegedly obtained evidence of her interactions with an official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. 

Investigators claimed that she subsequently travelled to Pakistan, where she allegedly met individuals associated with the country's security and intelligence agencies, whose identities she is said to have revealed during interrogation. In the Supreme Court, Jyoti is now challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order denying her bail on March 7.

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