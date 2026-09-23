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Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on the Union government's demand to refer the petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 to a larger bench.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 03:13 PM IST

Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on the Union government's demand to refer the petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 to a larger bench.

The 2023 Act is under challenge for replacing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with a Cabinet Minister on the selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners. The Central government had requested the Court to refer the matter to a larger bench under Article 145(3) of the Constitution.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma had reserved its decision on the demand for reference on July 30.

Justice Datta rejected the government's request for reference. He went on to deliver a prima facie opinion on the challenge to the 2023 Act.

"We heard these petitions for over 5 days, speaking in one voice would have served the voice of institutional cohesion. Unfortunately, we are divided in our opinion. It is a foundational principle of the constitutional scheme that rulers are bound by law and not above it," Justice Datta ruled.

Justice Sharma disagreed with the observations made by Justice Datta. He said that a substantial question of law was involved in the matter which must be decided by a larger bench.

In view of the difference in opinion, the Bench ordered that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India to consider whether a Constitution Bench must be formed to decide the issue.

The 2023 law replaced the earlier system where the selection panel included the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India. Under the new Act, the panel comprises the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

Petitioners have argued that replacing the CJI with a Union Minister gives the executive dominance in appointment of Election Commissioners and affects the independence of the Election Commission of India.

 

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