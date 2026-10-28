Supreme Court contempt case: Why Sanjay Raut must appear in person, Nikhil Wagle online

Why must Sanjay Raut appear in person while Nikhil Wagle can join virtually in the criminal contempt case over their remarks on CJI Surya Kant? Read below to know.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to appear in person and journalist Nikhil Wagle to attend on November 17 in a criminal contempt case. Yes, you read it right! A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi passed the directions on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) after noting Wagle's unconditional apology and the deletion of his social media post.

Sanjay Raut to appear in person on November 17

No counsel appeared for Sanjay Raut during Wednesday's proceedings, although advocate Vishnu Sharma had filed a vakalatnama in the case. The court also took note of another social media post by the Shiv Sena (UBT) where he referred to the burning down of Albania's Supreme Court by protestors. The court also directed the Registry to place Raut's reply affidavit on record and ordered both to appear on the next date of hearing.

Nikhil Wagle allowed to join hearing virtually

Indira Jaising appeared for Wagle and told the bench that he lives in Mumbai and had already submitted an unconditional apology for his social media post. However, the SCBA pointed out that Wagle had deleted his post after a delay of five days. But the bench took note of Wagle's apology and the removal of the post while allowing him to appear virtually for now.

What is the case about?

The SCBA filed a criminal contempt petition against Raut and Wagle on October 15 over their remarks concerning CJI Surya Kant. The next day, the Supreme Court issued notices to both in the criminal contempt petition filed by the SCBA.

Attorney General R Venkataramani granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the two under the Contempt of Courts Act. For those unversed, Raut and Wagle's controversial remarks came after the CJI refused to meet a delegation of Opposition leaders, who wanted to discuss concerns related to the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in electoral polls.