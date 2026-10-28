FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What exactly happened?

Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What happened?

Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Expansion Plans

Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Exp

The Determinism Deficit: Siddardha Vangala on Why Enterprise AI Must Move Beyond Synthetic Benchmarks

The Determinism Deficit: Siddardha Vangala on Why Enterprise AI Must Move Beyond

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court contempt case: Why Sanjay Raut must appear in person, Nikhil Wagle online

Why must Sanjay Raut appear in person while Nikhil Wagle can join virtually in the criminal contempt case over their remarks on CJI Surya Kant? Read below to know.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

Supreme Court contempt case: Why Sanjay Raut must appear in person, Nikhil Wagle online
Supreme Court orders Sanjay Raut to appear in a contempt case. (AI-generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to appear in person and journalist Nikhil Wagle to attend on November 17 in a criminal contempt case. Yes, you read it right! A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi passed the directions on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) after noting Wagle's unconditional apology and the deletion of his social media post.

 

Sanjay Raut to appear in person on November 17

 

No counsel appeared for Sanjay Raut during Wednesday's proceedings, although advocate Vishnu Sharma had filed a vakalatnama in the case. The court also took note of another social media post by the Shiv Sena (UBT) where he referred to the burning down of Albania's Supreme Court by protestors. The court also directed the Registry to place Raut's reply affidavit on record and ordered both to appear on the next date of hearing.

 

Nikhil Wagle allowed to join hearing virtually

 

Indira Jaising appeared for Wagle and told the bench that he lives in Mumbai and had already submitted an unconditional apology for his social media post. However, the SCBA pointed out that Wagle had deleted his post after a delay of five days. But the bench took note of Wagle's apology and the removal of the post while allowing him to appear virtually for now.

 

What is the case about?

 

The SCBA filed a criminal contempt petition against Raut and Wagle on October 15 over their remarks concerning CJI Surya Kant. The next day, the Supreme Court issued notices to both in the criminal contempt petition filed by the SCBA.

 

Attorney General R Venkataramani granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the two under the Contempt of Courts Act. For those unversed, Raut and Wagle's controversial remarks came after the CJI refused to meet a delegation of Opposition leaders, who wanted to discuss concerns related to the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in electoral polls.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What exactly happened?
Kerala HC quashes Rs 1.9 crore cheating case against Nivin Pauly: What happened?
PM Modi taunts Congress, says, 'Polls held using ballot paper, guess how many seats it won'
'Guess how many seats won?': PM Modi takes dig at Congress after MLC elections
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks supporters as coalition becomes largest bloc, says, 'We worked wonders'
Benjamin Netanyahu thanks supporters as coalition becomes largest bloc
West Asia Conflict: 22 Indians killed since February, including 14 seafarers, says MAE
West Asia Conflict: 22 Indians killed since February, including 14 seafarers
Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Expansion Plans
Highway Infrastructure secures ₹431.86 Crore NHAI Contracts, Announces Major Exp
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement