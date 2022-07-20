Supreme Court Collegium recommends 21 new Judges in 3 High Courts, lists released

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal to elevate 21 Judicial Officers as Judges in three High Courts. The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprises Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar.
Proposal approved recommends elevation of 7 Judicial Officers as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, 9 in the Allahabad High Court and 5 in the Karnataka High Court. The decision was taken by the three-member Collegium in meetings on July 19, 20. The resolution was uploaded on the website of the apex court on Wednesday.
Judicial officers recommended for elevation to Judges in the Karnataka High Court are:
Nine Judicial Officers have been recommended for elevation as Judges in the Allahabad High Court. These include
The proposal for the elevation of five Judicial Officers as Judges in the Karnataka High Court was also approved. The names of the Judicial Officers are:
READ | Supreme Court adjourns BCCI's plea seeking extended tenure of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to July 21
With inputs from PTI