Supreme Court Collegium recommends 21 new Judges in 3 High Courts, lists released

The Collegium has recommended 7 Judicial Officers for elevation as Judges in Andhra Pradesh HC, 9 in Allahabad HC and 5 in Karnataka HC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

File Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal to elevate 21 Judicial Officers as Judges in three High Courts. The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprises Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar. 

Proposal approved recommends elevation of 7 Judicial Officers as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, 9 in the Allahabad High Court and 5 in the Karnataka High Court. The decision was taken by the three-member Collegium in meetings on July 19, 20. The resolution was uploaded on the website of the apex court on Wednesday.

Judicial officers recommended for elevation to Judges in the Karnataka High Court are:

  • Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu
  • Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar
  • Syamsunder Bandaru
  • Shri Srinivas Vutukuru
  • Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi
  • Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao
  • Duppala Venkata Ramana.

Nine Judicial Officers have been recommended for elevation as Judges in the Allahabad High Court. These include 

  • Renu Agarwal
  • Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi
  • Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra
  • Jyotsna Sharma
  • Mayank Kumar Jain
  • Shiv Shanker Prasad
  • Gajendra Kumar
  • Surendra Singh-I
  • Nalin Kumar Srivastava.


The proposal for the elevation of five Judicial Officers as Judges in the Karnataka High Court was also approved. The names of the Judicial Officers are: 

  • Anil Bheemsen Katti
  • Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja
  • Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi
  • Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga
  • Talkad Girigowda Shivashankare Gowda.

With inputs from PTI

