Supreme Court Collegium recommends 21 new Judges in 3 High Courts, lists released

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal to elevate 21 Judicial Officers as Judges in three High Courts. The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprises Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar.

Proposal approved recommends elevation of 7 Judicial Officers as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, 9 in the Allahabad High Court and 5 in the Karnataka High Court. The decision was taken by the three-member Collegium in meetings on July 19, 20. The resolution was uploaded on the website of the apex court on Wednesday.

Judicial officers recommended for elevation to Judges in the Karnataka High Court are:

Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu

Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar

Syamsunder Bandaru

Shri Srinivas Vutukuru

Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi

Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao

Duppala Venkata Ramana.

Nine Judicial Officers have been recommended for elevation as Judges in the Allahabad High Court. These include

Renu Agarwal

Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi

Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra

Jyotsna Sharma

Mayank Kumar Jain

Shiv Shanker Prasad

Gajendra Kumar

Surendra Singh-I

Nalin Kumar Srivastava.



The proposal for the elevation of five Judicial Officers as Judges in the Karnataka High Court was also approved. The names of the Judicial Officers are:

Anil Bheemsen Katti

Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja

Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi

Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga

Talkad Girigowda Shivashankare Gowda.

With inputs from PTI