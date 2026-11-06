Supreme Court clarifies 'creamy layer' status of OBC category in reservation, here is what it said

SC says its March verdict on OBC creamy layer, that parental job status matters more than income alone, will not apply to old admissions and appointments.

A big relief for lakhs of employees and aspirants. Old jobs and admissions will not be affected. The Supreme Court has said its March decision on the OBC creamy layer will not apply to old cases. Only future admissions and appointments will follow the new rule.

What did the court say in March?

On March 11, the Supreme Court said creamy layer status cannot be decided only on parents’ income. The main test should be the status and category of the parents’ posts, not just salary. It said salary and agricultural income should not be clubbed with other income, as per the 1993 memorandum after the Indra Sawhney case.

What has the court clarified now?

On Friday, the court said the March order will not apply to old cases. It will apply only to those who were part of the case. Existing seniority and promotions will not be disturbed and pending cases will be decided on their own merits. The Union government had asked for two years to create equivalence between posts in other organisations and government posts, and to make a uniform system for deciding creamy layer status. The court rejected that request and gave only eight weeks to follow the March directions. The court also said the March verdict will apply while allocating services to candidates selected through the 2025 civil services examination.

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Why does this matter?

The administration had cautioned that recruiting and admissions previously completed by the federal government, the states and the Union Territories would be impacted if the March ruling was applied to earlier cases. Friday's clarification will protect those previous choices. Future cases will adhere to the new guideline, which states that parental employment position is more significant than income alone.