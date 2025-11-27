FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Supreme Court asks Samay Raina, 3 comics to host specially-abled achievers: 'Not penal burden'

India's crushing defeat triggers outburst as Delhi Capitals co-owner calls on BCCI to sack head coach immediately

What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis

Meet Mallika Sagar, art expert turned trailblazing auctioneer running 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction

Why does Imran Khan not use surname Niazi? Is it Pakistan's jugular vein? Who was General AAK Niazi?

Dharmendra's prayer meet, 'Celebration Of Life', to held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End; Sonu Nigam set to honour late superstar, event to start at...

Tesla's FIRST all-in-one centre opens in Gurugram: From test driving of model Y to advanced superchargers usage, here's all you need to know

India's biggest video, crossed 5 billion views, iconic track was not sung by Gulshan Kumar, but Hariharan, have you seen it? Song name is...

RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam schedule RELEASED for CBT 2, check exam date here

Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's crushing defeat triggers outburst as Delhi Capitals co-owner calls on BCCI to sack head coach immediately

India's crushing defeat triggers outburst as Delhi Capitals co-owner calls on

What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis

What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagno

Meet Mallika Sagar, art expert turned trailblazing auctioneer running 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction

Meet Mallika Sagar, art expert turned trailblazing auctioneer running 2026 WPL

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat

'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...

'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire

Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes fo

HomeIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court asks Samay Raina, 3 comics to host specially-abled achievers: 'Not penal burden'

The Supreme Court also indicated its intention to frame guidelines regulating obscene or harmful content on social media and stressed that freedom of speech under Article 19 cannot override the right to dignity enshrined in Article 21.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

Supreme Court asks Samay Raina, 3 comics to host specially-abled achievers: 'Not penal burden'
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court has directed Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and three other comedians to invite specially-abled persons with success stories to shows held on their platforms, to generate and raise funds for the timely and effective treatment of persons with disabilities. The directions came on a plea filed by Cure SMA Foundation seeking directions against comedians making insensitive remarks against people suffering from disabilities.

"We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear the matter next. It’s a social burden we are putting on you (comedians) not penal burden. You are all well-placed persons in society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others," CJI Surya Kant said.

The top court also indicated its intention to frame guidelines regulating obscene or harmful content on social media and stressed that freedom of speech under Article 19 cannot override the right to dignity enshrined in Article 21.

In August this year, the apex court had directed Raina and four others to issue public apologies on social media after taking note of their offensive remarks about a two-month-old baby needing a Rs 16 crore life-saving injection. The Supreme Court had reprimanded several stand-up comedians, including Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Tanwar, for making insensitive jokes about an infant suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The Supreme Court also took strong exception to derogatory or insensitive depictions of disabled persons, urging the government to consider a stringent penal mechanism, akin to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to deter insults and mockery aimed at persons with disabilities. "We were told that highly sensitive issues are being mocked. Why shouldn't there be a strict law to protect disabled individuals from such humiliation?" the CJI Kant-led Bench asked.

READ | Rafale's most lethal weapon HAMMER to be manufactured in India as French firm inks pact with...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Supreme Court asks Samay Raina, 3 comics to host specially-abled achievers: 'Not penal burden'
Supreme Court asks Samay Raina, 3 comics to host specially-abled achievers
India's crushing defeat triggers outburst as Delhi Capitals co-owner calls on BCCI to sack head coach immediately
India's crushing defeat triggers outburst as Delhi Capitals co-owner calls on
What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagnosis
What is SIBO? 'Mystery illness' Alaya F is suffering from, know symptoms, diagno
Meet Mallika Sagar, art expert turned trailblazing auctioneer running 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction
Meet Mallika Sagar, art expert turned trailblazing auctioneer running 2026 WPL
Why does Imran Khan not use surname Niazi? Is it Pakistan's jugular vein? Who was General AAK Niazi?
Why does Imran Khan not use surname Niazi? Who was General AAK Niazi?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...
'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season
Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes fo
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement