Supreme Court asks Samay Raina, 3 comics to host specially-abled achievers: 'Not penal burden'

The Supreme Court also indicated its intention to frame guidelines regulating obscene or harmful content on social media and stressed that freedom of speech under Article 19 cannot override the right to dignity enshrined in Article 21.

The Supreme Court has directed Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and three other comedians to invite specially-abled persons with success stories to shows held on their platforms, to generate and raise funds for the timely and effective treatment of persons with disabilities. The directions came on a plea filed by Cure SMA Foundation seeking directions against comedians making insensitive remarks against people suffering from disabilities.

"We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear the matter next. It’s a social burden we are putting on you (comedians) not penal burden. You are all well-placed persons in society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others," CJI Surya Kant said.

In August this year, the apex court had directed Raina and four others to issue public apologies on social media after taking note of their offensive remarks about a two-month-old baby needing a Rs 16 crore life-saving injection. The Supreme Court had reprimanded several stand-up comedians, including Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Tanwar, for making insensitive jokes about an infant suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The Supreme Court also took strong exception to derogatory or insensitive depictions of disabled persons, urging the government to consider a stringent penal mechanism, akin to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to deter insults and mockery aimed at persons with disabilities. "We were told that highly sensitive issues are being mocked. Why shouldn't there be a strict law to protect disabled individuals from such humiliation?" the CJI Kant-led Bench asked.