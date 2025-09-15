Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

Love in Vietnam - When Love Becomes Memory and Memory Becomes Love

Taxpayer alert! ITR Filing last date today; what happens if you miss deadline? Know penalties, fines, legal risks

Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine

Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood

Korean glass skin routine: 7 natural ways to achieve that healthy, radiant look at home

Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened

HAL's AMCA Challenge: Reform or lose relevance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will it...

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

`Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', netizens troll her

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

SC's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking modification of its earlier order in which it had directed the EC to accept Aadhaar as a valid identity proof for inclusion in the voter roll. Earlier, the SC had ordered that Aadhaar be added to the list of ID proofs being accepted by the poll panel.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'
Supreme Court of India.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court on Monday said it can nullify the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list in Bihar if any illegality is found, reiterating its stand on the controversial exercise. A top court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymlaya Bagchi said it believes the ECI -- being a constitutional body -- is obeying the law and the mandatory rules in place. It, however, warned of intervention in case a illegality is discovered. "What difference will the final publication of the list make to us if we are satisfied there is some illegality?" Justice Kant commented.

What happened in today's SC hearing?

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking modification of its earlier order where it had directed the EC to accept Aadhaar as a valid identity proof for inclusion in the voter roll. In an earlier hearing, the SC had ordered that Aadhaar be added to the list of ID proofs being accepted by the poll panel. The apex court, however, noted that Aadhaar could not be used to establish citizenship. The Supreme Court has now set October 7 as the date for hearing final arguments on the validity of the Bihar SIR."

What is SIR what's the controversy over it?

SIR is a time-bound verification process conducted by the ECI, aimed at ensuring accuracy in voter lists. It involves including all eligible voters, removing ineligible ones (such as those who may have died or moved to another location), and correcting any discrepancies. The Congress, with support from other Opposition parties, has sharply criticised the ECI over the timing and intent of the exercise as it comes just months ahead of assembly elections in Bihar. LoP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders claim the move is being carried out to rob the poor and people from minority communities of their voting rights. The ECI has vehemently denied the allegations and demanded a public apology from Gandhi. Elections in Bihar are due to be held by the end of this year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death, lost father just a month later: 'I didn't answer her...'
Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death
US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'
US' BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think...'
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one
Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped
Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE