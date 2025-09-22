Supreme Court issues BIG remark on defamation law: 'Time has come to...'

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details
The Supreme Court on Monday remarked that the time has come to decriminalise defamation, Bar and Bench reported, reigniting an old debate on the colonial-era law. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma made the comment as it agreed to hear pleas filed by news portal The Wire seeking to quash summons in a defamation case. The SC's comment marks a major shift from its 2016 judgment that had upheld the constitutional validity of criminal defamation laws.
Justice Sundresh, while agreeing to issue notice in the case, commented: "I think the time has come to decriminalise all this." The apex court made the observation as it heard a plea against The Wire and its deputy editor Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprastha filed by Amita Singh, a former professor of Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The case is based on a 2016 article published by the portal titled: "Dossier Calls JNU 'Den of Organized Sex Racket'; Students, Professors Allege Hate Campaign." Singh has alleged that the article maligned her reputation. The Wire, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, has challenged in the Supreme Court summons issued by a Delhi court.
Defamation is a criminal offence in India under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). In a 2016 case filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the top court had upheld the constitutional validity of criminal defamation. It said the law acted as a fundamental aspect of the right to life and liberty which is guaranteed in the constitution.