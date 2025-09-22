Supreme Court issues BIG remark on defamation law: 'Time has come to...'

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma made the comment as it agreed to hear pleas filed by news portal The Wire seeking to quash summons in a defamation case. The SC's comment marks a major shift from a 2016 judgment. Read on to know more on this.

The Supreme Court on Monday remarked that the time has come to decriminalise defamation, Bar and Bench reported, reigniting an old debate on the colonial-era law. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma made the comment as it agreed to hear pleas filed by news portal The Wire seeking to quash summons in a defamation case. The SC's comment marks a major shift from its 2016 judgment that had upheld the constitutional validity of criminal defamation laws.

What is The Wire's case in the Supreme Court?

Justice Sundresh, while agreeing to issue notice in the case, commented: "I think the time has come to decriminalise all this." The apex court made the observation as it heard a plea against The Wire and its deputy editor Ajoy Ashirwad Mahaprastha filed by Amita Singh, a former professor of Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The case is based on a 2016 article published by the portal titled: "Dossier Calls JNU 'Den of Organized Sex Racket'; Students, Professors Allege Hate Campaign." Singh has alleged that the article maligned her reputation. The Wire, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, has challenged in the Supreme Court summons issued by a Delhi court.

What is the history of the defamation law?

Defamation is a criminal offence in India under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). In a 2016 case filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the top court had upheld the constitutional validity of criminal defamation. It said the law acted as a fundamental aspect of the right to life and liberty which is guaranteed in the constitution.