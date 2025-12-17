Supreme Court's BIG order on old diesel, petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR, ends protection to...

Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart
INDIA
Supreme Court modified its August 12 order and ended relief for BS3 and older vehicles with poor emission standards.
The Supreme Court has ended protection to End of Life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi-NCR with poor emission standards of BS-III and below. The top court modified its August 12 order and ended relief for BS3 and older vehicles with poor emission standards.
The top court described the pollution crisis as an 'annual feature' and called for pragmatic and practical solutions to tackle the menace. The bench led by CJI Surya Kant underscored the need for effective implementation of existing measures rather than merely framing protocols that remain not complied with.
Observing that air pollution has become a recurring phenomenon every winter, the bench directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revisit and strengthen its long-term strategies. It also asked CAQM and NCR governments to examine critical issues such as urban mobility, traffic management, and incentivising farmers to prevent stubble burning, stressing that piecemeal approaches would not resolve the crisis.
It also asked the Delhi government to consider providing alternative work to construction workers who are unable to earn due to restrictions imposed to curb pollution. The bench directed the Delhi government to urgently verify construction workers rendered idle due to curbs and ensure that financial assistance is directly transferred to their bank accounts.