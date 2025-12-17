FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart

Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter Chefs 3

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'

Who was Meher Castelino? India’s first Femina Miss India dies at 81

Why is Delhi's air still toxic long after Diwali and stubble burning?

Supreme Court's BIG order on old diesel, petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR, ends protection to...

Chandni Chowk’s iconic, a near century old Annapurna Bhandar to shut down on..., due to..., know its history, connection with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi

James Cameron wishes to DIRECT 'few shots' of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, requests Baahubali director to...

From No 1 to out of top 10? Is Suryakumar Yadav's T20I ranking in jeopardy amid bad form?

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya expecting their first child? Nagarjuna says 'when the time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart

Dhurandhar is first Bollywood film with entire soundtrach on Spotify Top 200

Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter Chefs 3

Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'

Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews: James Cameron film is 'worst in franchise'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…

THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Supreme Court's BIG order on old diesel, petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR, ends protection to...

Supreme Court modified its August 12 order and ended relief for BS3 and older vehicles with poor emission standards.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Supreme Court's BIG order on old diesel, petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR, ends protection to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court has ended protection to End of Life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi-NCR with poor emission standards of BS-III and below. The top court modified its August 12 order and ended relief for BS3 and older vehicles with poor emission standards.

SC on pollution crisis

The top court described the pollution crisis as an 'annual feature' and called for pragmatic and practical solutions to tackle the menace. The bench led by CJI Surya Kant underscored the need for effective implementation of existing measures rather than merely framing protocols that remain not complied with.

Observing that air pollution has become a recurring phenomenon every winter, the bench directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revisit and strengthen its long-term strategies. It also asked CAQM and NCR governments to examine critical issues such as urban mobility, traffic management, and incentivising farmers to prevent stubble burning, stressing that piecemeal approaches would not resolve the crisis.

It also asked the Delhi government to consider providing alternative work to construction workers who are unable to earn due to restrictions imposed to curb pollution. The bench directed the Delhi government to urgently verify construction workers rendered idle due to curbs and ensure that financial assistance is directly transferred to their bank accounts.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar makes history, becomes first Bollywood film to have its entire soundtrack listed on Spotify Global Top 200 chart
Dhurandhar is first Bollywood film with entire soundtrach on Spotify Top 200
Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter Chefs 3
Bharti Singh faces backlash for mocking Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan on Laughter
Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'
Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews: James Cameron film is 'worst in franchise'
Who was Meher Castelino? India’s first Femina Miss India dies at 81
Who was Meher Castelino? India’s first Femina Miss India dies at 81
Why is Delhi's air still toxic long after Diwali and stubble burning?
Why is Delhi's air still toxic long after Diwali and stubble burning?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities feature in top 5; Delhi is ranked at…
THIS Indian city is among 10 most polluted cities in the world, 2 Indian cities
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection
Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement