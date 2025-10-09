Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Supreme Court Bar Association expels lawyer Rakesh Kishore who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai: 'Can't enter...'

The Supreme Court Bar Association has expelled the lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who threw a stone at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The Bar has cancelled his entry card and barred him from entering the court. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Supreme Court Bar Association expels lawyer Rakesh Kishore who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai: 'Can't enter...'
The Supreme Court Bar Association has expelled the lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who threw a stone at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The Bar has cancelled his entry card and barred him from entering the court. 
The Bar Association issued a suspension notice which said, "Such reprehensible, disorderly, and intemperate behaviour is utterly unbecoming of an officer of the court and constitutes a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum, and the dignity of the Supreme Court," according to reports.

In a shocking incident on October 6, 2025, the 71-year-old senior advocate  Rakesh Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court. He was immediately detained by the security personnel and escorted out. While he was being taken away, Kishore shouted, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma.”

(This is a breaking story, keep refreshing for the latest updates.)

