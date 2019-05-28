Supreme Court asks Maharashtra govt about status of 10% quota

The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra government to get back to it by Thursday with the status of implementation of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the ongoing post-graduate medical admissions in the state.

The order came on a petition filed by NGO Janhit Abhiyan and another individual seeking a stay on the quota rollout for this academic year. The petitioners claimed that unless there is additional allocation of seats, the quota cannot be introduced this year as it would eat into the open category seats.

A Vacation Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose directed the state and the Medical Council of India to respond to the plea with the status of quota implementation by Thursday.

The last date for filling up postgraduate medical seats is a day later, on Friday.

Advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar for the government informed the bench the state had cleared the quota implementation in February, after the Centre's nod to reservation for poor in forward castes in jobs and admissions.