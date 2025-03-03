The court has asked Centre to formulate guidelines on regulating social media content, and take suggestions from all stakeholders.

The Supreme Court has allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing his podcast show -- The Ranveer Show. The top court asked the podcaster to give an undertaking that the show will be suitable for all age groups and to maintain decency in his shows. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show. The bench subsequently restrained Allahbadia from speaking anything related to the case on his show.

Allahbadia has been on the receiving end since his controversial remark on India's Got Latent show hosted by Samay Raina. The court has asked the Centre to formulate guidelines on regulating social media content, and take suggestions from all stakeholders. The bench also extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia till further orders, while asking him to join investigation in Guwahati. The bench, however, refused to allow him to travel abroad for now and said his prayer would be considered once he joined the investigation in the case.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his remarks on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent". On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

(With inputs from PTI)

