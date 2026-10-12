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Supreme Court allows Rahul Gandhi, 5-10 INDIA bloc leaders to file petition over SIR: Report

The Supreme Court has allowed Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders to submit a petition over alleged SIR irregularities, as Opposition leaders demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Supreme Court allows Rahul Gandhi, 5-10 INDIA bloc leaders to file petition over SIR: Report
Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc march to Supreme Court over ‘vote chori’ allegations (Source:X)
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The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and five to ten other INDIA bloc leaders, accompanied by their lawyers, to enter the court premises and submit a petition over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, as reported by IANS, citing sources.

Supreme Court allows Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders to submit petition

The leaders will be allowed to submit the petition at the filing counter located outside the Supreme Court's high-security area, which is accessible without a pass. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has also agreed to the arrangement, sources said.

The INDIA bloc MPs have reached the Barakhamba Road intersection as they began a march towards the Supreme Court. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc constituents include former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the CPI and CPM.

CJI Surya Kant advises Opposition to file petition through judicial proceedings

CJI Surya Kant had earlier declined Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s request for a meeting to submit a memorandum on issues related to Delhi protests, citing the separation of powers doctrine and judicial propriety. He said the issues, including the Election Commission, alleged arbitrary arrests of students, metro station closures and train cancellations, were already pending before the Supreme Court and should be raised through judicial proceedings.

The CJI advised the Opposition leaders to file a petition either physically at the Supreme Court or through e-filing, and assured them that it would be heard at the earliest possible opportunity. He also noted that similar matters were scheduled for hearing on October 13, 2026.

INDIA bloc leaders vow to continue protest over alleged ‘vote chori’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "The entire country is on the streets today. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress workers from across the country have gathered here. All of us just one demand, for the Supreme Court to hear us. What the CEC did is illegal and unconstitutional. He will have to resign from his post. The proof of 'vote chori' produced by us proves that we will have to fight the battle to save democracy in this country. We want to speak peacefully, in a Gandhian manner. But the police are beating up the youth. Leaders are being jailed. This is wrong. I think the Supreme Court must hear us so it can take the right measures. CEC has no right to continue on the position...This Govt is pushing forward Police to protect itself."

The parties said MPs will demand the CE's resignation and sign the petition at the apex court. Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadoriya said, "The march is being led to the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and that action be taken to send him to jail. This struggle and protest will continue until he resigns and is sent to jail."CPI General Secretary D. Raja said, "Inside the Supreme Court, 10 leaders will sign the petition and submit it on behalf of the INDIA bloc. I am one of the signatories."SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Election Commission seemed to be working at the behest of the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP is still getting fake votes registered. We hope that the Election Commission will stay impartial. SIR was ongoing in UP and it has now concluded. Still, there are a large number of double votes. You conducted such a huge exercise, spent crores of rupees, and deployed officials for the same. Still, you could not rectify the voter list...What can you expect from them then? Why the SIR then? EC seems to be working at the BJP's behest."Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said, "This is not display of strength, but a demand of the entire country... People are protesting everywhere in the country."

Despite the presence of high security, the INDIA bloc delegation has registered a strong protest against the Election Commission and, with them vowing to continue; the issue continues to dominate.

(With inputs from ANI)

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