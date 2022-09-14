Supreme Court allows BCCI's proposed change in constitution; clears path for extension of Ganguly and Jay Shah's terms

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah - File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution concerning the tenure of its office bearers including its President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah by doing away with the mandatory cooling-off period between tenures of office bearers across state cricket associations and the BCCI.

“We are of the considered view that the amendment would not dilute the original objective. We accept the proposed amendment,” a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said.