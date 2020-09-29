SC acquits man in 20-year-old rape case: How a failed love affair turned into law affair

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted a man of 20-year-old rape and cheating charges, dating back to 1999, after observing that the man and the alleged victim were in love and that they were in a consensual relationship.

The Jharkhand High Court and the trial court had convicted the man for the alleged crime.

A 3-judge bench of justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee quoted medical experts, who established that at the time of lodging the FIR in 1999, the woman was 25 years old.

The woman in her deposition had first stated she was 16 when the crime occurred and then corrected herself to state she was 13.

She had alleged that the man outraged her modesty at knifepoint while she was on way to school but no name of the school has been disclosed either by the woman or her parents.

The complainant had claimed that she stayed quiet about the sexual assault for 4 years from the date of sexual assault because the accused has promised to marry her.

The woman said they lived like 'husband and wife' and that a case of rape and cheating on the pretext of marriage was filed a week ahead of the man's wedding to another woman.

The bench also found that the man belonged to the Scheduled Tribe while the woman belonged to the Christian community. Therefore, the marriage between them could not be solemnised as they belonged to different religions.

Writing the judgement, Justice Sinha said, "They were both smitten by each other and passions of youth ruled over their minds and emotions. The physical relations that followed was not isolated or sporadic in nature, but regular over the years."

The bench further said, "In our opinion, the delay of four years in the lodgement of the FIR, at an opportune time of seven days prior to the man solemnising his marriage with another girl, on the pretext of a promise to the woman raises serious doubts about the truth and veracity of the allegations levelled by the complainant."

"The amorous language used by both in the letters exchanged reflects that the man was serious about the relationship desiring to culminate the same into marriage. But unfortunately for societal reasons, the marriage could not materialise as they belonged to different communities," the bench said.

The Court held that the man did not make any false promise or intentional misrepresentation of marriage leading to the establishment of a physical relationship between the parties.

The woman was aware of the obstacles in their relationship because of different religious beliefs. The Court said that "If the appellant had married her, she would not have lodged the case."