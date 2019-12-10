Supported Citizenship Amendment Bill in national interest: Shiv Sena over its stand in Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant on his party's stand over supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha after supporting it in the Lok Sabha said that their party will always stand to play its role in the interest of the nation.

Responding on being asked whether Shiv Sena will support Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, Arvind Sawant said, "Alag alag bhumika hoti kya humari? Rashtra ki hith ki bhumika lekar Shiv Sena khadi rehti hain, yeh kisi ki monopoly nahi hai."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter and said, "Citizenship Amendment Bill is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation."

The Congress party, Trinamool Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM among other opposition parties opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill saying it was against the Constitution and minorities.

Rebutting opposition's claim, Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Monday said that the bill is not against minorities and neither was it a political move.

Speaking against the bill during Lok Sabha debate, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore apart a copy of the bill, however, his act was condemned by several other members of the House.

The Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha on late Monday night will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday where the BJP is not in the majority.

Congress party has already issued a three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow.

The Bill proposes to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. It was discussed amid huge uproar from Opposition parties and protests in northeast states. The Bill was now be tabled in Rajya Sabha to get its nod.

The House witnessed a fierce debate with AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi even tearing a copy of the Bill, calling it unconstitutional. "Ye aur ek partition hone ja raha hai (One more partition is about to happen). This Bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the Bill, it is trying to divide our country," he said.

Responding to the questions, Amit Shah said that "Under no dimension, this bill is unconstitutional, or is against Article 14."