Support to health, education, business sectors: Highlights of fifth tranche of COVID-19 stimulus package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on Sunday announcing the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal package to boost the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-hit economy.

Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Day 5 announcement on Atmanirbhar Bharat package:

Pulses were given 3 months in advance. I appreciate concerted efforts of Food Corporation of India, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India&states, giving pulses& grains in huge quantities, despite logistical challenges: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package used technology to do direct benefit transfer to people. We could do what we did because of the initiatives taken during the last few years: FM Sitharaman

One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers, total amount Rs 16,394 crore. NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in first installment & Rs 1,402 crore in the second installment, the target of Rs 3,000 crore nearly achieved: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women got Rs 10,025 crores. 2.2 crore building and construction workers got Rs 3,950 crores. 6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders and12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance: FM Sitharaman

Shramik special trains were started when it was possible for workers to move, states were requested to bring workers to stations, 85% cost was borne by the Central government: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt has taken a number of health-related steps for COVID19 containment- Rs 15000 crore announced for states, essential items&testing labs&kits along with rolling out of teleconsultation services, the launch of Arogya Setu app&protection to health care workers with adequate PPEs: FM

Online education during COVID19: Swayam Prabha DTH channels launched to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet; now 12 channels to be added: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Today, announcements will be made about 7 steps taken by the govt - MGNREGA, health & education related steps, business & COVID, decriminalization of Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector enterprises, state govt resources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Government is working on a mission mode on the next phase of 'ease of doing business' reforms: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

More than Rs 4,113 crores have been released to states. Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs per person has been announced for healthcare workers & Epidemic Diseases Act was amended for protection of healthcare workers: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crores to MGNREGS to provide employment boost: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

44% recovery achieved since the inception of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Health expenditure will be increased&investment at the grassroots level will be ramped up for health&wellness centers, with particular focus on aspirational districts. All districts will have infectious diseases block in hospitals. Public health labs will be set up at block levels: FM

Technology-driven education to be the focus- PM eVIDYa programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education to be launched immediately. Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30th May 2020: FM

Timely action was taken during COVID19 to reduce compliance burden under various provisions of Companies Act. Board meetings were allowed to be online, rights issues can be done digitally, major reform in corporate governance: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Debts due to COVID19 will not be included in the category of 'default': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Earlier on Saturday, Sitharaman had addressed a press conference and unveiled the fourth tranche of government's economic package to provide relief to various segments of the country battered by the coronavirus lockdown.