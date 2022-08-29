Supertech Twin Towers: Know all about ‘foreign brain’ Jet Demolitions, mastermind of the implosion

Demolition of Supertech Twin Towers in Noida (Photo - ANI)

The demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh became one of the most talked about and remarkable razing of the building, which took weeks of planning and a massive amount of explosives, equipment and manpower.

Though the contract for the demolition of the Noida twin towers was given to Indian engineering firm Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based company decided to bring a foreign brain in for the project named Jet Demolitions.

With the successful demolition of the Supertech twin towers, India has joined the club of countries that have razed buildings taller than 100 metres, Joe Brinkman of South African firm Jet Demolitions has said.

The Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers of Supertech had a height of 103 metres each, according to officials. Brinkman further said that the entire demolition process of the massive twin towers took just 12 seconds on the dot.

All about Jet Demolitions, mastermind behind Supertech implosion

Jet Demolitions, a South Africa-based company which specializes in the razing of properties, has not stepped into an Indian project for the first time. Edifice had previously worked with the company to demolish four residential complexes in the Maradu municipal area of Kochi, Kerala, in a similar fashion.

Jet Demolitions holds a distinguished position globally for demolition works. In November 2019, the firm grounded the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg within a few seconds in an eye-popping event and ensured that a structure barely seven metres next to it was safe too.

Brinkman from Jet Demolitions was described as the “mastermind” behind the implosion process of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, which left around 35,000 cubic metres or approximately 80,000 tonnes of debris, as per PTI reports.

Several officials from Jet Demolitions – including Brinkman – remained in the 100-metre radius of the implosion site, even though a 500-metre radius around the same was cleared out for safety purposes.

The demolition of the twin towers caused a small-scale earthquake in the nearby areas, said, officials. Several window panes in Emerald Court, as well as ATS Village, were cracked and they had started the process to replace them with new ones shortly after inspection at the site Sunday evening.

(With PTI inputs)

