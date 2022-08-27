Supertech twin towers demolition: Residents near Noida's iconic structure begin evacuation

With less than 24 hours till the much-touted Supertech Twin Towers are demolished, authorities have begun to evacuate the surrounding area for the safety of the nearby residents. The twin towers in Noida Sector 93 A will be demolished by order of the Noida Authority, using large-scale explosives.

Also, READ: 'Rectify horrendously wrong decision': 134 ex-bureaucrats write to CJI against release of Bilkis Bano convicts

Residents have begun abandoning their houses temporarily, with members from a task group formed to ensure the smooth execution of the demolition operation. Task force member Avinash Rai told PTI that everyone would be out of their houses by 7 a.m. on Sunday since all arrangements have been made.

The Supreme Court last year ruled that Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers were to be demolished as the structures had been built inside the Emerald Court society's premises in violation of the norms. The demolition is been scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

By 7 a.m. on Sunday, almost 5,000 people would have been removed from Emerald Court and ATS Village. In addition to taking with them their 150-200 dogs, homeowners will remove over 2,700 automobiles from the property.

One ATS Village society member said to PTI that demolition crews had witnessed non-governmental organisation workers rescuing strays like cats and dogs from the area.

After authorities have given the all clear at 4 pm, people will be permitted to return home. They have taken all necessary measures to protect their electronics and houseplants from harm before leaving their society.

There will be a no-entry zone established up to 500 metres from the twin towers during their destruction, with the exception of the blasters from India and other countries who will be working together to bring down the buildings.